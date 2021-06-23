Most hilarious thing I've heard today ....

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. I have a feeling that Tommy Togiai might be a large example of “disruption is production” this season. May not stuff the stat sheet, but will effect the game quite a bit within his scope of opportunity. … Full stadiums this fall. Full stadiums this fall! FULL STADIUMS THIS FALL!!! … I do not understand when or why using play-action is a negative against your quarterback. If Baker Mayfield can win a championship using play action, then I say jam as much play action up the opposing defense’s wazoo as possible. … Long, long, long, long, LONG way to go, but my guess as of this moment is that Garrett Wilson ends up a more highly coveted WR prospect than Chris Olave by next April - and that is in NO way a dig at Olave. More of a statement on just how damn good they both can be. … The potential for this Cleveland Browns defense is through the roof, and the roof of there apartment above you. Fun is incoming, gang. … Happy for Carl Nassib. Happy for the millions of young people he may well have helped, too. It does matter. … Imagine the Browns not getting the #1 overall pick either year during 1-31. That’s the silliness level of the NBA Draft Lottery. (I can’t speak for anyone else across the breadth of Cleveland sport fandom, but “I would have said some very unpleasant things” is about the nicest way I can describe what my reaction would have been). … Excited to see what Jacob Phillips does this year. I think both he and Jordan Elliott are going to exceed the expectations of a lot of folks out there. … It’s kind of fun to see some of the national media finally catching up to what we at The OBR have been saying since the middle of last season - this 2021 Cleveland Browns team, on paper, is a legit threat to take it all. Welcome to the party, guys. Glad you could finally catch up. …