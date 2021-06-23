Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Most hilarious thing I've heard today ....

By FredArbiter Joined:
sportswar.com
 14 days ago

Massive hole???? You a funny guy. Our offense has played its best for the last 3 years whenever Clark was off ball. He rarely played PG on offense in 2019. He was virtually the only guy who played PG in 2020 helping that UVA team to the worst offense since stats were kept in 1954. And last year the 5 games Reece played PG were 5 of the best 6 offensive games of the year. Go back and look at the Clemson game when Reece actually played PG. Clark is fine off ball. He is pretty bad as a PG in producing points per possession.

virginia.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Uva#Uva#Pg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Things I've Thought 6/27

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. I have a feeling that Tommy Togiai might be a large example of “disruption is production” this season. May not stuff the stat sheet, but will effect the game quite a bit within his scope of opportunity. … Full stadiums this fall. Full stadiums this fall! FULL STADIUMS THIS FALL!!! … I do not understand when or why using play-action is a negative against your quarterback. If Baker Mayfield can win a championship using play action, then I say jam as much play action up the opposing defense’s wazoo as possible. … Long, long, long, long, LONG way to go, but my guess as of this moment is that Garrett Wilson ends up a more highly coveted WR prospect than Chris Olave by next April - and that is in NO way a dig at Olave. More of a statement on just how damn good they both can be. … The potential for this Cleveland Browns defense is through the roof, and the roof of there apartment above you. Fun is incoming, gang. … Happy for Carl Nassib. Happy for the millions of young people he may well have helped, too. It does matter. … Imagine the Browns not getting the #1 overall pick either year during 1-31. That’s the silliness level of the NBA Draft Lottery. (I can’t speak for anyone else across the breadth of Cleveland sport fandom, but “I would have said some very unpleasant things” is about the nicest way I can describe what my reaction would have been). … Excited to see what Jacob Phillips does this year. I think both he and Jordan Elliott are going to exceed the expectations of a lot of folks out there. … It’s kind of fun to see some of the national media finally catching up to what we at The OBR have been saying since the middle of last season - this 2021 Cleveland Browns team, on paper, is a legit threat to take it all. Welcome to the party, guys. Glad you could finally catch up. …
NBANews Channel Nebraska

Dalano Banton Stays in 2021 NBA Draft

Nebraska guard Dalano Banton announced Friday that he is staying in the 2021 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility. Underclassmen had until July 7 to announce their intentions to stay in the draft or return to college for the upcoming season. "Dalano has told us that he...
NBABleacher Report

Luka Garza Withdraws from NBA Draft Combine Scrimmages Because of Groin Injury

Iowa big man Luka Garza withdrew from Friday's scrimmages at the NBA draft combine because of a groin injury, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Garza averaged 24.1 points on 55.3 percent shooting and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes during his senior year, which saw him earn many accolades, including the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy and a consensus First-Team All-America selection.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade Is Concerned That Donovan Mitchell Might Want To Leave Utah Jazz

Just like several other franchises around the league, the Utah Jazz enter an offseason with various questions to answer. After finishing the 2020/21 regular season with the league-best record, the Jazz couldn't get past the Los Angeles Clippers, even after taking a 2-0 lead in the second round of the playoffs.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Herro's Boxing Skills Roasted By NBA Fans

Tyler Herro had himself an incredible rookie season although this past year, he suffered a massive sophomore slump. There are now rumors that he could be traded elsewhere, and it seems like Miami is worried about just how much Herro wants to become some sort of celebrity. Regardless, Herro is still a strong talent in the NBA and throughout the offseason, he has been trying new things to work on his game.
NBAchatsports.com

Maryland men’s basketball’s Aaron Wiggins to remain in NBA Draft

Aaron Wiggins will keep his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, forgoing his final year of eligibility at Maryland, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Wiggins attended the G-league combine last month where he impressed scouts, earning an invite to the NBA Combine. There, the 6’6 guard stood out in various drills but was inconsistent in the scrimmages.
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Van Gundy On Zion Williamson: It’s Not His Fault

When the New Orleans Pelicans fired Stan Van Gundy after the season, there was some speculation that Zion Williamson, or perhaps his family, was behind it. Van Gundy says don’t buy it. He points to a conflict with New Orleans’ exec David Griffin, that they looked at coaching “totally different”...
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Remember Jake Bentley beat TL16 in Manning Passing Academy.

No, TL didn't win, Justin Fields did. If I recall, Justin didn't have a bad career. That said, TL did lead after day 2 with fields 2nd. Not like he stunk it up. I'm happy that Cade won. My guess is the reason so much is being made of it is because the pundits et al have painted a picture that we missed in this cycle on an elite QB.... When in fact, we got a great one.
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Miller Kopp withdraws from NBA draft early entry list

Miller Kopp, who transferred to Indiana from Northwestern this offseason, has withdrawn from the NBA draft early entry list according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Indiana’s Miller Kopp, who transferred from Northwestern, told @Stadium that he will be withdrawing from the NBA Draft process. The 6-foot-7 forward, who played his...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Giorgi Bezhanishvili getting workout with NBA team

For the first time in nearly a decade, the Illinois basketball fanbase will see a player selected in the 2021 NBA Draft. Ayo Dosunmu should be a borderline first-round draft pick this year. But while he is a near-lock to be selected, there are some other former Illini who are also trying to latch on in The Association. One of those players is Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
NBAESPN

Isaiah Wong to withdraw from NBA draft, rejoin Miami Hurricanes for junior season

Miami guard Isaiah Wong told ESPN he will withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA draft and return to the Hurricanes for his junior season. "Going into the NBA draft process for me was more about hearing what teams were saying what I needed to work on in order to improve my draft stock," Wong said Tuesday. "That's what I've been trying to implement all summer."
Basketballsportswar.com

It’s pretty easy. The offense and defense were not

Designed for people like Mike. And in that CTB era 4s and 5s weren’t encouraged to shoot threes. Not that they couldn’t, see Tobes and Gill. Even earlier with Mike Scott who took very few threes in college. The pick and rolls with Jay are fairly recent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy