The headlines and media coverage surrounding the Raiders has been steady, but missing a bit of the girth it deserves. Looking at the roster, it becomes incredibly clear that this is the best (quantity and quality) supporting cast Derek Carr has had in the NFL. Going back to the 2016 roster, one of Carr’s best offensive years, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper tend to steal headlines to reveal that behind the two 1,000 yard receivers, Carr was not throwing to another big name. Behind Coop and Crab, the Raiders rostered Seth Roberts (397 receiving yards in 2016) and Clive Walford (359 receiving yards) as their next leading receivers.