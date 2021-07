When LeBron James announced his plans to change from jersey No. 23 to No. 6 with the Lakers for the 2021-22 season, it was assumed he was still doing so — at least in part — in order to offer the former number to Davis. James has already tried to give Davis No. 23 during their first offseason together as teammates in 2019, at least until the league stepped in and told them that Nike had already made too many “James No. 23” jerseys for the two stars to switch then.