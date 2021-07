People are getting flagged for penalties after hitting a guy who stepped out of bounds a millisecond earlier. In some cases, a guy hasn't even stepped out of bounds yet and a guy gets flagged for hitting him. As a defensive player, how do you deal with that? It's inevitable that defensive players are going to err on the side of caution, and in doing so allow an offensive player to run free. We've seen guys get wrapped up and then released, we've seen guys with a clear path to the quarterback pull up and not get a tackle. It has to be really hard being a defensive player right now.