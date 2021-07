With the draft three weeks away, Keon Johnson has emerged as "the player you hear the widest range of opinions on from NBA teams," according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Johnson is viewed by some teams as belonging in the second tier of prospects such as Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Kuminga and Scottie Barnes, while others view him as a middle to late first round flier. Johnson set a combine record 48-inch vertical, but he lacks the size and production for his position on the wing.