(Inside Science) -- Even as many states are starting to lift mask restrictions, research shows that the masks may have been one of the key factors to slowing the spread of the virus. Masks may again be instrumental in protecting against the spread of what's known as the virus' delta variant. Researchers examined high speed camera footage of people speaking to see how tiny particles move around people during conversations. Scientists analyzed the air flow in typical conversations to find out how asymptomatic people were spreading the COVID-19. Asymptomatic people can carry the virus but have no symptoms.