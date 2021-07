2021 was our worst team in almost a decade. Would lose by 20+ to 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, getting beaten physically and mentally, panicked in the first 3 minutes by the realization of what they were facing. Remember at Lville vs Montrezl Harrell and company when they got about 12 in the first half? Like that. Double digit loss to 2016, single digit loss to 2017 and 2020.