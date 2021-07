The biggest news that came out on Tuesday, June 29th, was the massive 270 aircraft order from United Airlines. Split between 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 70 Airbus A321neos, United Airlines has officially started to put the crisis behind it and turn toward a post-crisis environment where it seeks to gain an edge over the competition. However, this order is not all about network growth. In fact, the major rationale for the order comes down to a major piece of United’s strategy: aircraft gauge.