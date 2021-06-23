Report: Chelsea Give Gilmour Green Light For Summer Loan - Norwich And Wolves Interested

Billy Gilmour has been told he can leave Chelsea for the 2021/22 season, with Premier League clubs Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in the midfielder.

Gilmour was impressive for Scotland when they faced England at Wembley on matchday two of the European Championships.

However, the midfielder contracted COVID-19 after the match and was unavailable for the final group game whilst Scotland bowed out of Euro 2020 with a single point.

Gilmour was backup to Mateo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante and Jorginho this season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

According to Alex Crook of TalkSPORT, Chelsea could be set to loan the midfielder to a Premier League club in order to get experience.

Crook goes on to report that newly promoted Norwich City have placed Gilmour on their list of targets, but the deal will not move quickly as the midfielder is self-isolating.

The Athletic are also reporting Norwich City's interest in the Chelsea midfielder but suggest that the Canaries will face Premier League competition for his signature.

This competition includes Wolves, who are in the market for midfield recruits this summer and are looking to use the loan market.

Previous reports have also linked the Scotsman with a loan move to Newcastle United.

Despite lacking game time this season, Gilmour is 'confident' he made the right decision to stay at Chelsea in January Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Gilmour was previously linked with a loan move away from Chelsea in January but the midfielder stayed at Stamford Bridge as he was 'confident that he has done the best thing for his Chelsea career and also his long-term prospects by sticking around and learning from Tuchel'.

