Liam Ridehalgh delighted to join ‘ambitious’ Bradford

Liam Ridehalgh believes he is coming into a Championship-level set-up at Bradford

Left-back Ridehalgh, who has joined the Bantams on a two-year deal after eight seasons at Tranmere, was impressed by the club’s ambition.

He told the club’s website: “Bradford City is a massive football club. I am local to the area and know exactly what both the supporters and manager require.

“We are in League Two at the moment, but I know our aim is to go further than this division.

“It is clearly an ambitious football club. The new manager has come in and has past experience of getting promoted from this league. There are a few players in the camp who have been there and done it as well.

“I think this is a Championship club, so hopefully this year we can be right up there in the league.”