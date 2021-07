Dalano Banton is keeping his name in the 2021 NBA Draft and will not return to Nebraska. The Huskers confirmed the news in a statement Friday afternoon. “Dalano has told us that he has decided to stay in the NBA Draft,” Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He worked hard in the gym and the weight room this offseason and performed well at both the G League Elite Camp and in individual workouts with teams over the past few weeks. We will do everything we can to support him as he pursues his goal of playing in the NBA.”