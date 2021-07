On June 30, 2021 Mississippi State baseball won Mississippi State's first-ever team national championship in any sport by defeating Vanderbilt 9-0 in the final game of the College World Series Championship Series. And we at Gene's Page had four writers (three in Omaha) covering this historic moment. Thanks to the articles written by Steve Robertson, David Murray, Mike Nemeth and Robbie Faulk, members of Gene's Page knew everything going on before, during and after each game. Our articles included comments by players and coaches and everything else in between.