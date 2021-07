This Sunday we will be celebrating my baby boy Mason’s 10th Birthday!!! I have been feeling pretty emotional about him turning double digits. Lots of mixed emotions about him getting so big and how did the time get here already. And then how absolutely proud I am of my boy and how sweet and compassionate he is. Being a Mom is my most favorite title and looking forward to showering him with love and all sorts of special surprises! And going to sneak in as many hugs and cuddles that he will allow me! (: