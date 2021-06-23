DHS official: Red Lion ‘definitely not a project for foster children’

ONTARIO — The leader of EUVALCREE, a local nonprofit, who told the Ontario City Council at its June 15 meeting that he hopes to use state funds set aside by the Legislature to purchase a hotel or motel and convert it into some type of transitional shelter, said that some of the main clients of the facility would be foster children and others who are served by certain programs within the Department of Human Services. However, officials from Oregon Department of Human Services say that is not the case, and officials with the Oregon Community Foundation say the project will not be able to proceed until after a public hearing, as requested by the Ontario City Council.