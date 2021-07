This year marks the 56th anniversary of the Wendell Family fireworks show. It will “blast off” Sunday, July 4 at dark (about 9:15 p.m.). Music will be live streamed during the show that has been choreographed specifically for the show. Folks who want to listen can do so by tuning into the simulcast on 104.5 Classic Rock FM. Streaming is available via wendellfamilyfireworks.com.