Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a 'con artist'

For what feels like the first time since the 2019 postseason, the Washington Nationals have caught fire. They have been doing so without some of their main pitchers. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and Daniel Hudson, have all spent time on the IL recently but nonetheless they have gotten the job done. The starting pitching has been phenomenal. Guys like Paolo Espino, Jefry Rodriguez, Joe Ross, Erick Fedde, Patrick Corbin, and Jon Lester have all logged impressive outings during the Nationals’ 11 game homestand. Since a win in Tampa on June 9, the Nationals have won 9 of 12 games, including a streak of five straight. The Nationals beat up on the New York Mets during that stretch with a sweep of the Pirates earlier in the week, and the Nats split with the Giants. Two of those teams are leading their division and have playoff aspirations, and something must be said for that.