Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Flavored e-cigarettes may affect the brain differently than non-flavored

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Flavoring can change how the brain responds to e-cigarette aerosols that contain nicotine, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. Andrea Hobkirk and her team used functional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to understand how the brain's reward areas react to e-cigarette aerosol with and without flavor. "There are nearly...

www.eurekalert.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Cigarettes#Flavoring#Brain Regions#Nicotine#Department Of Radiology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

E-cigarettes more effective than nicotine replacements: study

As health experts continue to scrutinize the viability of e-cigarettes as a safe approach to smoking cessation, a new study funded by top cancer researchers in the UK has determined that vaping can be “more effective” than patches, gum and other nicotine replacement products for quitting. That’s good news for...
FDABeaumont Enterprise

FDA Intends to Ban Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars [Video]

(BPT) - Menthol cigarettes, along with all flavored cigars, are a real concern when it comes to combating the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. So much so that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is committing to issuing new regulations to ban menthol in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars. With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products. These actions represent powerful, science-based approaches that the FDA believes will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. For more information, visit fda.gov/tobacco. To make a plan to quit smoking, visit smokefree.gov.
HealthThe Daily Collegian

Podcast episode discusses research into flavored e-cigarettes

Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute released the latest episode of its Engage Podcast discussing research into e-cigarettes. Andrea Hobkirk, assistant professor of psychiatry and behavior health, discussed her work into how the brain responds to flavored e-cigarettes compared to unflavored. Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute invested...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Nut Once a Week Slashes Your Heart Disease Risk, Study Says

We all know we should be trying to fit more fruits and vegetables into our daily diet, but that's easier said than done. Try as we might, eating certain foods every singly day doesn't always pan out. But what about keeping up with a weekly habit? Not only is that significantly more manageable, but the health benefits may be just as enticing. One study found that eating a particular type of nut just once a week could substantially improve your heart health. Read on to find out which type of nut you should add to your diet to slash your heart disease risk.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Drinking Your Coffee Like This Can Slash Your Alzheimer's Risk, Study Says

Starting your morning with a good cup of coffee can be a great way to get an energy boost. But besides helping you get over your grogginess, it turns out it might also be boosting your brain, too. A study out of the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto, Canada, has found that drinking your coffee a certain way can actually slash your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
FitnessPosted by
Best Life

Doing This Exercise 3 Times a Week Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

We all know that exercise is important to keeping your body in top shape, especially as you age. But mounting research shows that breaking a sweat can be beneficial for more than just your heart health. In fact, a study has found that doing one simple exercise just three times a week can drastically reduce your risk of dementia. Read on to see what kind of workout you might want to work into your routine.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy