More seniors may have undiagnosed dementia than previously thought

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Only 1 in 10 older adults in a large national survey who were found to have cognitive impairment consistent with dementia reported a formal medical diagnosis of the condition. Researchers at the University of Michigan, North Dakota State University and Ohio University used data from the Health and Retirement Study to develop a nationally representative sample of roughly 6 million Americans age 65 or older. They found that 91% of people with cognitive impairment consistent with dementia did not report a formal medical diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

www.eurekalert.org
