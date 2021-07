I could barely stay awake for more than three hours at a time when I was pregnant, but heptathlete Linday Flach competed at the Olympic trials while she was 18 weeks pregnant. So I guess if we are giving out medals, she should go ahead and get hers right now. Flach was in Eugene, Oregon on the weekend, competing in track and field events for the U.S. Olympic trials ahead of the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. And while she finished in last place for all seven of her trials against 14 other women, her trials were something of a triumph. Because she did it all with a visible baby bump as a pregnant woman, expecting her first child later this year.