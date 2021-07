Previously known as Nook, The Wonder will keep your kids cool with its pool-themed design. In 2019, a play place opened in Arlington that could best be described as serene—not the first word that usually leaps to mind when contemplating kids’ play spaces. Instead of overstimulating colors and noises, Nook featured a neutral palette and soothing music that appealed to adults, too. Its following grew fast, and it quickly had three thriving locations: a flagship in Ballston, one in Mosaic District, and a Bethesda site, which opened in January 2020.