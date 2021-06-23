Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota school-based vaccine popups for teens announced, plus more upcoming clinics

Herald Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenagers looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County just got a new opportunity – possibly at their very own middle and high schools. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County announced Wednesday a lineup of eight vaccine pop-up clinics at public schools or catered to teenagers throughout the region. The clinics are currently scheduled from June 24 through August 7. Pfizer-BioNTech, the only vaccine currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people ages 12-17, will be available at every event. Parents or guardians must be present and sign a consent form.

www.heraldtribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Government
City
Palmetto, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Health
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
City
Nokomis, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Herald Tribune#Booker High School#Laurel Nokomis School#Heron Creek Middle School#Riverview High School#Mcr Health Services#Moderna#Manatee#St Jude Catholic Church#St Paul Catholic Church#Area Agency On Aging#Aspirations Journalism#The Patterson Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Department of Health
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...