Sarasota school-based vaccine popups for teens announced, plus more upcoming clinics

Teenagers looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sarasota County just got a new opportunity – possibly at their very own middle and high schools. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County announced Wednesday a lineup of eight vaccine pop-up clinics at public schools or catered to teenagers throughout the region. The clinics are currently scheduled from June 24 through August 7. Pfizer-BioNTech, the only vaccine currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people ages 12-17, will be available at every event. Parents or guardians must be present and sign a consent form.