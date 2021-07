Washington Township administration offices and the Washington Township Police Department will be relocating their offices as of Friday, June 25. The new offices will be located at the Washington Township Fire Station, in the meeting room, in the back of the building, located at 2469 Shoreland Avenue. All phone numbers for the township offices will remain the same except for the fax number that will be changed to 419-727-9833. With questions, contact the main office at 419-726-6621, during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.