City of Henderson announces incentive to help fight drought
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Henderson announced a supplemental cash rebate program to reduce water conditions during the current drought. The Southern Nevada Water Authority's (SNWA) Water Smart Landscape cash incentive will be valid for non-single-family properties that have large amounts of grass along a public right of way. Businesses include commercial and industrial, homeowner associations, multi-family residences such as condos and apartments, churches, and schools.news3lv.com