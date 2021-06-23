Cancel
Henderson, NV

City of Henderson announces incentive to help fight drought

By Martha Cruz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas (KSNV) — The City of Henderson announced a supplemental cash rebate program to reduce water conditions during the current drought. The Southern Nevada Water Authority's (SNWA) Water Smart Landscape cash incentive will be valid for non-single-family properties that have large amounts of grass along a public right of way. Businesses include commercial and industrial, homeowner associations, multi-family residences such as condos and apartments, churches, and schools.

