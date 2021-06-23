Seton Hall Library Unveils Unanue Collection Expansion

DAVENPORT, IOWA (June 22, 2021) — Explore the newest addition to Nahant Marsh with us! Recently, the preserve added a 39-acre property that is being restored to wetland habitat. This guided tour on Tuesday, June 29, 3PM, will include information about the restoration project and participants will be able to observe the plant and wildlife that is benefiting from the project. We will meet at the Nahant Marsh Education Center at 4220 Wapello Ave, Davenport, Iowa. Be sure to dress for the weather.