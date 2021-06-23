Cancel
Seton Hall Library Unveils Unanue Collection Expansion

By Ana Campoverde
shu.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, The Seton Hall University Libraries and the Joseph A. Unanue Latino Institute proudly announce the creation of the Unanue Latino Institute Latin American Collection, which will expand the Spanish language, Latin American, and Caribbean literature offered by Seton Hall University. Through the support of the New Jersey Center for Hispanic Policy, Research, and Development, the Library and the Latino Institute will collaborate to select several literary contributions by Hispanic and Latino/a/x authors to add to the collection.

www.shu.edu
