John Benjamin Hickey discusses his co-starring role in HBO's 'In Treatment'
Actor John Benjamin Hickey is best known to TV and theater audiences alike for his Emmy-nominated and Tony-award-winning work in projects such as Showtime's "The Big C" and the revival of Larry Kramer's "The Normal Heart." He currently stars opposite Uzo Aduba in Season 4 of HBO's "In Treatment," where he plays Colin, a white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison.www.mynews13.com