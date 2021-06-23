John Benjamin Hickey discusses his co-starring role in HBO's 'In Treatment'

It’s the Friday of what, in a normal year, would be Pride Weekend in John Benjamin Hickey’s adopted home of New York City. This year, there’s no parade, no dance on the Chelsea Piers, no big official events sponsored by Absolut Vodka and T Mobile like we’ve had since the ‘90s. Instead, it’s an unorganized city-wide party; people can mix again, bars have reopened, Britney seems tantalizingly close to being freed, the mood is celebratory even if things are not yet normal. But Hickey’s sticking with his Pride tradition: staying largely out of the way. “The city is thumping and raging back to life. It’s madness,” he laughs. “I’m very out, loud and proud, but I’ll let the kids have all the fun.”