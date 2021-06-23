Cancel
John Benjamin Hickey discusses his co-starring role in HBO's 'In Treatment'

By Your Morning Staff
mynews13.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor John Benjamin Hickey is best known to TV and theater audiences alike for his Emmy-nominated and Tony-award-winning work in projects such as Showtime's "The Big C" and the revival of Larry Kramer's "The Normal Heart." He currently stars opposite Uzo Aduba in Season 4 of HBO's "In Treatment," where he plays Colin, a white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison.

