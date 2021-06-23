Outbreak of non-tuberculous mycobacteria in a paediatric bone marrow transplant unit associated with water contamination of needle-free connectors and literature review
Non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) are ubiquitous acid-fast bacteria existing in soil and water. They are divided into rapidly growing mycobacteria (RGM), which generates colonies on solid culture media within 7 days of incubation and slowly growing species which take weeks to grow. NTM lung disease is the most common clinical presentation of NTM disease. However, the clinical presentation of NTM systemic infections is often nonspecific and include fever, weight loss and lymphadenopathy. Disseminated disease may also lead to respiratory, gastroenterological or neurological presentations. Immuno-compromised patients such as oncology patients, children with primary immune-deficiencies and those undergoing solid organ and haematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) [1] are at higher risk of developing systemic NTM infections . The incidence of NTM infections is rare but in HSCT patients it is between 50 and 600 times higher than in the general population [2]. A number of risk factors for NTM infections in patients undergoing HSCT have been identified, these include type of graft, conditioning regimen, persistent immunosuppression and prolonged presence of central venous catheter (CVC) [1].