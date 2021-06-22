COVID-19 Vaccine Summer Card Incentive Pays Off; Pilot Program Expanding to More Counties in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is expanding the number of locations providing $25 Summer Cards to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated. Beginning this week, participating vaccination sites in 44 counties will offer the cards to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — or drives someone to their vaccination.www.ncdhhs.gov