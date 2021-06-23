City Council to move forward on plan to increase minority contracting

We are pleased to announce Yolo County recently hired the Yolo County- based team of Consero Solutions, led by Petrea Marchand, and Farallon Strategies, led by Michael McCormick, to assist the County with development of the updated Climate Action Plan and actions necessary to implement the October 13, 2020 emergency climate resolution. This team has a long history of working with local communities to achieve important sustainability priorities, including development of a countywide habitat conservation plan in Yolo County and multiple climate action plans around the state. They also have experience with project management, grant writing, and community outreach. We look forward to introducing you to this team in the coming weeks and making progress on our shared objectives.