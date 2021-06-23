Cancel
Politics

City Council to move forward on plan to increase minority contracting

By Hayleigh Colombo
Columbus Business First
Columbus Business First
 9 days ago
The changes will include subcontracting goals for minority- and women-owned businesses to help bring parity to construction and professional services contracts that the city awards, with built-in “good faith effort” exceptions for when a contractor cannot find an available minority contractor.

Columbus, OH
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

