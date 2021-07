We are rapidly approaching the end of June which has been one of the busier months in college football recruiting history. Prospects have been on the road pretty much daily to visit their top programs while colleges from across the country have had players from everywhere on campus every single day. Programs and players alike have rushed to make up for 15 months of lost time knowing that another dead period arrives in July and that many decisions will be made over the next 2 months to lock down spots heading into football season.