At least 25 cases of Delta COVID-19 variant confirmed in Michigan

(Viktor Forgacs/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(LANSING, Mich.) On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed there are now at least 25 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the state, CBS Detroit reports.

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India and has contributed to the massive death toll that the country has faced during the pandemic.

The two newest cases of the variant were confirmed in Oakland and Wayne counties.

On Tuesday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, spoke about the Delta variant's presense in the state, noting that it's "potentially causing even more severe disease."

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best method to avoid the Delta variant is still to get vaccinated.