Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

At least 25 cases of Delta COVID-19 variant confirmed in Michigan

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPNKB_0adDdxjp00
(Viktor Forgacs/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(LANSING, Mich.) On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed there are now at least 25 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the state, CBS Detroit reports.

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India and has contributed to the massive death toll that the country has faced during the pandemic.

The two newest cases of the variant were confirmed in Oakland and Wayne counties.

On Tuesday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, spoke about the Delta variant's presense in the state, noting that it's "potentially causing even more severe disease."

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best method to avoid the Delta variant is still to get vaccinated.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
763
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Delta#Unsplash#Cbs Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Detroit, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Detroit area, click here.