An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten by group of men in Brooklyn after an argument, police said, and fired his gun to ward them off. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, when the officer got out of his car near the intersection of Martense Street and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush, according to police. There was some sort of dispute between the cop and the group of about eight to ten men, who then started assaulting him.