Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Sports betting amendment filed for 2022 ballot

By Staff Reports
floridapolitics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe initiative is being backed by Draft Kings and FanDuel. Two of the biggest platforms in the sports betting business are launching a ballot initiative to open the Florida market to all comers. The proposed constitutional amendment comes a little over a month after the Legislature approved a new Gaming...

floridapolitics.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Sports Betting#Constitutional Amendment#Florida Politics#Draft Kings#Fanduel#Gaming Compact#Pari Mutuel Facilities#Sports Handle#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Constitution
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
Pierre, SDKEVN

Ballot committee formed for “Taxpayer Support Amendment”

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes announced its recent formation of a ballot committee to support the passage of the “Taxpayer Protection Amendment” that South Dakotans will vote on in June 2022. The “Taxpayer Protection Amendment,” if passed, would require future ballot measures that raise taxes to have...
PoliticsLaw.com

Environmental Amendment to NYS Constitution Will Be on the Ballot in November

This November New York state voters will be asked to decide whether to amend the New York State Constitution to create an individual right to clean air, clean water and a healthy environment. The proposed environmental rights amendment (the Amendment) would add a new §19 to Article 1—the section titled “bill of rights.” If history is any guide, voters are likely to approve it. New York voters have approved 19 of the 25 ballot amendments referred by the legislature since 1995. While the clear intent is to increase protections for individual New Yorkers from environmental hazards ranging from tainted drinking water to asthma-inducing air pollution, the Amendment is vaguely worded—the entire text reads “Each person shall have a right to clean air and water and a healthful environment”—and thus its full implications are unclear and subject to judicial interpretation. This article considers what the Amendment might mean for New Yorkers, lawyers and courts.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

DraftKings and FanDuel make push for Florida online sports betting ballot initiative

Two sportsbook operating titans are looking to shake up Florida’s online sports betting future for good. DraftKings and FanDuel are behind a filed 2022 Florida ballot initiative to allow online sports betting throughout the sunshine state. If approved by state officials, it would allow voters the chance to decide the fate of statewide Florida online sports betting in the 2022 general election, according to Florida Politics.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Constitutional amendment for online sports betting unveiled

The ongoing saga to bring legalized sports betting to Florida took another turn this week, as a newly formed political committee — Florida Education Champions — began the process of placing an initiative on the November 2022 ballot that would legalize online sports betting throughout the state. The committee was formed at the beginning of the month.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

PAC Filing Shows FanDuel, DraftKings Behind FL Sports Betting Push

FanDuel and DraftKings executives are among the directors of the new initiative trying to bring mobile sports betting to Florida. The so-called Florida Education Champions filed a ballot initiative this week trying to put mobile sports betting to a referendum. Multiple news outlets reported that sportsbook operators were behind the...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Ohio Sports Betting Sponsors’ Hail Mary Amendment Not Enough

Who would have thought a bill to give certain veterans ID cards could have legalized sports betting in Ohio?. That is a reality after senators threw a few amendments onto HB 29 Thursday with the amended bill passing 31-0. The language is similar to that in SB 176, but there are a few important changes.
Florida Stategamingintelligence.com

Florida ballot proposal aims to expand sports betting market

A new political committee in Florida is aiming to expand the state’s sports betting market beyond tribal gaming operators through a ballot initiative which has secured approval from the Florida Division of Elections. The approval allows the political committee, Florida Education Champions, to begin canvasing for signatures to place the...
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis vetoes no-fault repeal legislation

Critics argued the bill would push up rates. Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that would have ended Florida’s no-fault rule after mounting pressure from critics who argued the bill would increase rates for many drivers. The bill (SB 54) cleared the Legislature in April, and landed on the Governor’s...
Gamblingraynetoday.com

Sports betting bill is signed

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed the final two pieces of sports betting legislation into law, paving the way for the state’s first bets to be placed, with any luck, before the end of the year. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board is already working on proposed rules for both legal...
Florida Statethelines.com

DraftKings, FanDuel Propose Florida Amendment To Access Sports Betting

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, even in sports betting. Rivals FanDuel and DraftKings teamed up and submitted a Florida amendment for sports betting this past week in hopes of gaining market access in the state. The draft of the amendment to the state constitution submitted to the Florida Department of Elections would legalize sports betting and send all tax revenue to the state’s education department.
PoliticsModesto Bee

Filing error means Gavin Newsom may not be listed as a Democrat on recall ballots

California recall ballots later this year may not list Gov. Gavin Newsom as a Democrat after what his campaign describes as a filing error that omitted his party preference. In a court filing first reported by Courthouse News, the governor is suing Secretary of State Shirley Weber, whom Newsom appointed to the position, to let his campaign fix the error so Newsom can be identified as a Democrat on recall ballots.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Petition drive for sports-betting Constitutional amendment in FL is under way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The political action committee trying to legalize sports betting in Florida through a 2022 Constitutional amendment has already launched its drive for petition signatures on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The call for petition signatures by the Florida Education Champions PAC began via social media Friday, the day after the Florida Division of Elections authorized the […] The post Petition drive for sports-betting Constitutional amendment in FL is under way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Louisiana StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

Sports Betting Now Legal in Louisiana

Sports betting is finally on the way to Louisiana residents, as Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the legislation into law. Edwards had already signed a bill at the beginning of June to establish the taxes and fees for sports betting in the state. Now with signing Senate Bill 247 and Senate Bill 142 yesterday, everything is in place for Louisiana casinos to start applying for state sports wagering licenses for in-person betting and to start building their sports wagering mobile apps.
Politicsfloridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis signs free book delivery plan into law

The voluntary program provides free book delivery to homes of students reading below grade level. Florida will soon deliver free books to children struggling academically. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation (HB 3) to implement Florida’s first statewide book distribution plan. The new statute, sponsored by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, a Fort Pierce Republican, is part of House Speaker Chris Sprowls‘ New Worlds Reading Initiative.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Florida gambling drama builds; sports-betting interests unveil constitutional amendment effort

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: The Florida Division of Elections just approved and posted the proposed sports-betting initiative, allowing a petition drive for a constitutional amendment backed by the sports-betting industry to begin immediately. A 2022 ballot initiative to legalize sports betting in Florida regardless of the state’s newly ratified gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida is […] The post Florida gambling drama builds; sports-betting interests unveil constitutional amendment effort appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Jacksonville, FLfloridapolitics.com

Federal judge blocks contribution cap for ballot initiatives

A federal judge has halted Florida’s law placing limits on early donations to citizen initiative campaigns the day it was set to take effect. The judge sided with the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, which sued to defeat the bill (SB 1890) last month. The ACLU argues the measure unconstitutionally burdens and chills Florida citizens’ free speech.
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Ray Rodrigues to lead redistricting committee

More appointments to the committee will come at a later date once census data arrives. Republican Sen. Ray Rodrigues will serve as Chair of the Committee on Reapportionment in the upcoming legislative session, Senate President Wilton Simpson announced Friday. The new committee will undertake the once-in-a-decade redistricting process in the...