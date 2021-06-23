Best Payroll Services for Small Business Owners

The past year has been one of the most challenging in American history, especially for small business owners. Not only was staying financially afloat difficult, but a public health crisis exacerbated the many challenges of running a small business, maintaining healthcare coverage and all that comes with it. A May Small Business for America’s Future survey of more than 1,000 small business owners found that 75% said providing health coverage to employees has increased over the last four years and nearly one in three small business owners have considered dropping coverage with the most prevalent reason being high costs. In this context, small businesses across the country may be considering what’s next. The same pandemic that created many of these challenges has also shown the importance of public health, healthcare and the new coverage options under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that help small business owners and their employees access coverage.