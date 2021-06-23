UVU introduces former LSU coach Eddie Smith as baseball manager

The Utah Valley baseball team announced in a press conference on June 3 that Eddie Smith will be the next head coach for the Wolverines. Smith has spent the last two seasons as the hitting coach for national powerhouse LSU. He has been a coach for nearly 15 years. Smith started his coaching career with the Virginia Cavaliers in 2007. He made stops at Santa Clara, Notre Dame, Lower Columbia College, and Tulane along the way. Smith holds a 312-174-1 record in his time as a NCAA Division I coach.