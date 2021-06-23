Bitcoin's Plunge Below $30,000 May Signal More Volatility, Declines Ahead
Bitcoin's nosedive below $30,000 on Tuesday may signal a period of major volatility in the coming weeks, setting the stage for further declines in the cryptocurrency. After the plunge, chart watchers said that Bitcoin now may have a difficult time finding support in the $20,000 range after failing to return to its $40,00 level last week. The market's increasingly skeptical outlook regarding Bitcoin is a major setback for the digital currency, which had soared in the past year.