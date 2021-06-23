Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin's Plunge Below $30,000 May Signal More Volatility, Declines Ahead

By Rakesh Sharma
Investopedia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin's nosedive below $30,000 on Tuesday may signal a period of major volatility in the coming weeks, setting the stage for further declines in the cryptocurrency. After the plunge, chart watchers said that Bitcoin now may have a difficult time finding support in the $20,000 range after failing to return to its $40,00 level last week. The market's increasingly skeptical outlook regarding Bitcoin is a major setback for the digital currency, which had soared in the past year.

www.investopedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Key Takeaways#Chinese#The Global Times#Sec#Vaneck#Bitcoin Etf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

Ethereum Price Doubled After $50M Bet

The price of Ethereum Classic reached its highest level in the last couple of weeks on Wednesday- which was a result of a $50 million investment. The abovementioned investment was perpetrated by the Digital Currency Group backed by Barry Silbert- along with the cryptocurrency market recovery spearheaded by Bitcoin amongst others.
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin’s Sliding Put-Call Ratio Points to Weakening Bearish Sentiment: Analysts

“The ratio has come down, indicating growing demand for call options, which could be interpreted as a positive signal, demonstrating a potential decline in overall bearish sentiment,” Luuk Strijers, chief commercial officer at Deribit, the world’s largest crypto-options exchange by open interest and trading volume, told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat.
Marketscryptoslate.com

Novogratz: China’s Bitcoin (BTC) ban was a positive in many ways

In a recent interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said Bitcoin had shown resilience in the face of FUD coming out of China. In an attempt to spin the narrative, Novogratz said the events of the past few weeks have been “an amazing test.” Judging by Bitcoin’s defense of $29k so far, he may have a point.
StocksForbes

With Bitcoin At $34K, Consider These Crypto Stocks

Bitcoin prices have crashed from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $34,000 as of Wednesday. The crypto bear market appears to be driven by a host of factors, including China’s crackdown on Bitcoin trading and mining and Tesla’s unexpected reversal of its decision on accepting the digital currency as payment for its cars. Moreover, the U.S. Federal Reserve has turned increasingly hawkish following its mid-June meeting indicating that it could start hiking interest rates from 2023, rather than 2024. This is also likely putting pressure on non-productive assets such as cryptocurrency.
MarketsCNBC

Most investors see bitcoin ending the year below $30,000, CNBC survey shows

Wall Street investors largely believe bitcoin will trend lower to end a wild year flat, according to a new CNBC survey. Every quarter, we poll about 100 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who manage money about their views on the markets for the rest of the year. The survey was conducted from June 23-30.
Stockswmleader.com

Investors Cashing Out of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Might Bring Market Boost

The bitcoin market could get a boost this month from the expiration of investor restrictions on the sale of shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency fund. Some digital-asset analysts and investors say it’s possible some of these investors might need to enter the market to...
Marketscryptoslate.com

Bitcoin proponent Max Keiser sticks with $220,000 BTC price prediction by 2022

Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser said his price target for this year remains at $220,000, despite the FUD that has crept in over the past couple of weeks. On that, Keiser added that volatile downswings in Bitcoin are part and parcel of its nature. But on higher time frames and over its 10+ year history, it has still provided 200% annualized gains.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Institutional Interest in Bitcoin Has Dried up, Says Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, JPMorgan’s global market strategist, recently said that the institutional interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency assets has dried up and even turned negative due to the latest market correction. In an interview with CNBC, Panigirtzoglou highlighted a gradual decline in crypto institutional inflows since April 2021. The strategist...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Sentiment as Demand Fades

Set a sell-stop at 34,000 and a take-profit at 32,000. Add a stop-loss at 36,000. Set a buy-stop at 35,000 and a take-profit at 37,000. Add a stop-loss at 33,000. The BTC/USD pair declined in early trading as traders started to position themselves for the new month. The pair declined to 34,298, which was about 6.5% below the highest point this week. This brings its total market capitalization to more than $644 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Dogecoin (DOGE) Crypto News: What Is the Dogecoin Catalyst on July 3?

Perhaps the most ubiquitous meme cryptocurrency on the market, Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) has seen its fair share of volatility of late. Indeed, since hitting a high of 74 cents earlier this year, DOGE currently trades at 25 cents. A range of Dogecoin (DOGE) crypto news has been responsible for this. Indeed,...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Polkadot Price Analysis: 30 June

With the global crypto-market cap recording a 1.1% decline over the last 24 hours, it was valued at $1.47 trillion at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s trading volume fell by 11% over the past 24 hours while its market capitalization dipped by 2.61%. Binance Coin noted a decline in buying pressure while finally, DOT’s 4-hour trading chart gave mixed readings at press time.
Economybitcoinist.com

After Chasing Off Bitcoin Miners, China Launches New Test For Digital Yuan

China’s Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), also called Digital Yuan or e-CNY, will be tested on Beijing’s Subway. The Asian Giant has launched a fresh crackdown on the crypto industry and seems to be preparing for a big move on their DCEP project. Via its Twitter handle investment firm Sino...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin Cash, Solana, THETA Price Analysis: 30 June

Bitcoin’s recovery led the altcoin market to a period of recovery. However, at press time, the broader market was giving mixed signals as some coins were trading in the red. For instance, Bitcoin Cash, Solana, and THETA all noted a slight decline in prices and buying pressure over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash fell marginally by 0.8%, at press time, while THETA has seen price consolidation since 21 June.
Businessinvestmentu.com

What is an Altcoin?

Cryptocurrency is well-established as a mainstream investment vehicle, thanks largely to the popularity of Bitcoin. But Bitcoin isn’t the only crypto asset to gain steam. There are hundreds of different altcoins out there, some more popular and stable than others. What is an altcoin? Really, it’s any other crypto asset outside of Bitcoin; however, serious investors usually only group stable, established crypto assets under this umbrella.