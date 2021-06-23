Cancel
Stephen Amell Breaks Silence On Removal From Plane After Fight With Wife Cassandra, Admits He Let His Emotions 'Get The Better' Of Him

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Amell has broken his silence about being removed from a flight after getting into an altercation with wife Cassandra Jean Amell before take-off. According to a report, Stephen was asked to calm down multiple times by a flight attendant as he screamed at Cassandra while appearing to be drunk.

Arrow Star Stephen Amell Was Reportedly Kicked Off A Flight After Allegedly Screaming At His Wife

Multiple reports are emerging this morning that Stephen Amell, best known for his eight season run as the lead on Arrow, was allegedly kicked off a plane yesterday after a supposed verbal confrontation with his wife. The couple was flying from Austin to Los Angeles, but he allegedly was removed prior to takeoff by flight attendants and an air marshall. His wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, and their other traveling companions allegedly continued on the flight without him while he stayed back in Texas.
Why Stephen Amell Was Recently Removed from a Flight

This is definitely one of those times when people don’t know who to believe since the media says one thing, that was possibly stated by the airline that escorted Stephen Amell from a flight, while Amell says another thing that contradicts most reports that have been made about it. Who in the world do people believe? There’s no easy answer to that question other than to say that the reason why it’s even worth asking is that Stephen Amell and his wife Cassandra were apparently having a heated argument on a flight from Texas to California, and as a result of getting a little too loud, Stephen was asked to leave the flight. Cassandra wasn’t asked to leave the flight, and made her way to California, while Stephen took another flight 2 hours later and joined her. The former Arrow actor admitted that things got a little heated, but maintains that he wasn’t a problem and that he did lower his voice when asked to do so, but was still escorted off the plane 10 minutes later. That’s kind of funny though since for starters, a lot of celebrities tend to get away with a lot of stuff, but obviously not all the time.
