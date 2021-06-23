Cancel
Restaurants

Taco Reboot

By Edward Brown
Fort Worth Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe buzz surrounding the relocation of Mariachi’s Dine-In was concurrently met with the unexpected news that the taqueria’s longtime chef, Angel Fuentes, would not be joining the new Westside location. Without providing details, Fuentes recently told me that he wishes Mariachi’s Dine-In’s owner, Ashley Miller, only the best as she heads up her first brick-and-mortar location. Visitors to Mariachi’s former gas station-based home can still find Fuentes cooking up all-new menu options as part of his new restaurant, Guapo Taco (“Guapo Taco Lands,” June 2).

