Massive sinkhole, bigger than a car, reopens in Stone Mountain

There are towns, there are small towns, and then there are mountain towns. After you sort through all of them, you’ll find that the best ones are the small mountain towns and of those, the best one is Silverton, Colorado. It is the last great undiscovered year-round working enclave above 9,000 feet. It sits way up in the San Juan Mountains, an hour's tenuous yet spectacular drive from the nearest airport, and about a century behind the rest of the world. The town was dependent on mining for most of the 147 years since its founding, then seemed destined to wither away after demand for minerals dwindled after WWII. But around 1953 someone thought to bring in tourists instead of hauling out ore and now the town thrives on trainloads of visitors hauled in on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the same line that once hauled miners up and ore down. For the two or three hours when the tourists from the train are roaming the streets buying T-shirts and refrigerator magnets, it produces as much hustle and bustle as you can get at over 9,000 feet. Then, when the train hauls them away, a wonderful peaceful calm settles over everything and you are back in the 19th century, albeit with WiFi and microwave ovens. Remnants of Silverton’s history live on its stone architecture, Queen Anne cottages, and in the cars, trucks and old mining equipment that still line the streets, mixed in with more modern cars, though not too modern. I spent last week exploring the town and found some good historic, and more common vehicles. Read on to see my favorites.