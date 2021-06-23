Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stone Mountain, GA

Massive sinkhole, bigger than a car, reopens in Stone Mountain

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — There is a massive sinkhole taking up space in Stone Mountain. Our CBS46 photographer, Joe Holland, said the hole is deeper than 6 feet and at least 8-10 feet across, big enough for a car to drive into it. According to Angela Crumby, who reported...

abc17news.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Mountain, GA
State
Georgia State
Stone Mountain, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Silverton, COAutoweek.com

Cars of a Mountain Town

There are towns, there are small towns, and then there are mountain towns. After you sort through all of them, you’ll find that the best ones are the small mountain towns and of those, the best one is Silverton, Colorado. It is the last great undiscovered year-round working enclave above 9,000 feet. It sits way up in the San Juan Mountains, an hour's tenuous yet spectacular drive from the nearest airport, and about a century behind the rest of the world. The town was dependent on mining for most of the 147 years since its founding, then seemed destined to wither away after demand for minerals dwindled after WWII. But around 1953 someone thought to bring in tourists instead of hauling out ore and now the town thrives on trainloads of visitors hauled in on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, the same line that once hauled miners up and ore down. For the two or three hours when the tourists from the train are roaming the streets buying T-shirts and refrigerator magnets, it produces as much hustle and bustle as you can get at over 9,000 feet. Then, when the train hauls them away, a wonderful peaceful calm settles over everything and you are back in the 19th century, albeit with WiFi and microwave ovens. Remnants of Silverton’s history live on its stone architecture, Queen Anne cottages, and in the cars, trucks and old mining equipment that still line the streets, mixed in with more modern cars, though not too modern. I spent last week exploring the town and found some good historic, and more common vehicles. Read on to see my favorites.
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Affordable Chiropractic Practice for Sale in Stone Mountain GA Area

Chiropractic practice and building for sale in the Stone Mountain, Georgia area – just Northeast of Atlanta. Affordable, established 40 years, instrument adjusting practice which is bargain priced at the cost of the equipment — digital xray and EHR included! Seller willing to stay for smooth transition & financing is in place to purchase this business and building with as little as $16,000 down! For more info, see https://www.strategicdc.com/21607 or email info@strategicdc.com.
Georgia State921wlhr.com

Weekend Crash on I-85 Takes the Life of Stone Mountain Woman

A Stone Mountain woman died over the weekend on I-85 in Franklin County after she reportedly lost control of her vehicle. According to the Georgia State Patrol Incident report, it happened Saturday evening around 5:45p on 85 Southbound near mile marker 171. The report states the driver of a 2003...
PoliticsPosted by
WFAE

Confederate Imagery On Stone Mountain Is Changing, But Not Fast Enough For Some

As calls to remove Confederate monuments have increased in recent years across the U.S., the debate over what to do with the biggest one is getting louder. Monthly board meetings of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association are held in a spacious resort hotel ballroom nestled inside the Georgia park. As the social justice movement has gained steam, so have the crowds at the meetings. Tension is bubbling up between those who want the 90-foot tall Confederate carving removed and those who think it should stay.
EnvironmentNarcity

The Massive Wildfire Terrorizing Lytton Is Only Expected To Get Bigger, Officers Say

After a week of record-breaking heat, the town of Lytton, B.C., is on fire, and local officers say that likely won't change anytime soon. An evacuation order was issued for residents of Lytton — a small town five hours outside of Vancouver, in Central B.C. — on June 30, and multiple reports from the area indicate that 90% of the town has been destroyed in the blaze.
Pilot Mountain, NCMount Airy News

Hot cars returning to Pilot Mountain

Expectations are high as the Pilot Mountain Hot Nights and Hot Cars summer cruise-in series plans its long-awaited return on Saturday. “As long as it doesn’t rain, we should see a really good day and a good crowd,” said Jerry Venable, a long-time primary organizer and member of the sponsoring Mount Pilot Now group.
Trumann Democrat

Wildfire consumes small British Columbia town that hit 121 F

LILLOOET, British Columbia (AP) — A wildfire that forced people to flee a small town in British Columbia that had set record high temperatures for Canada on three consecutive days burned out of control Thursday as relatives desperately sought information on evacuees. The roughly 1,000 residents of Lytton had to...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Fire burns through Canadian town after days of record heat

Washington — After days of record temperatures, the Canadian town of Lytton has been almost completely destroyed by fire. Around 90 per cent of Lytton was burned down, including the entire village centre, Canadian lawmaker Brad Vis, whose constituency is in British Columbia, announced Thursday. More than 1,000 people had...
Environmentraventribune.com

Canada: Deadly heat wave – wildfire destroys almost the entire area – News Abroad

For days, the Canadian city of Lytton was always making headlines with new heat records – and now the hell of flames has completely destroyed the community!. In a very short time, the small town was engulfed in flames. Canadian MP Brad Wise announced Thursday that 90 percent of Lytton, including the entire city center, had been burned. More than 1000 people had to leave in a hurry.
Fenton, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Fenton Car Dealership Not Allowed To Display American Flags

I think we are all familiar with rules. Some rules make sense, some not so much. This particular case is the later. According to the Tri County Times, LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Ram in Fenton will not be allowed to display fifty five American flags on the dealership grounds. The plan was to hang the flags on light posts, but apparently that is a no go in the city of Fenton.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Tourist reveals she tried to shout up and warn residents but they didn’t understand her waves

A couple who witnessed the collapse of Champlain Towers South say they tried to warn residents just before the building fell, but to no avail.Adriana Sarmiento and Roberto Castillero were staying at a hotel near the condo on the night it crumbled, and filmed the horrifying moments just before and after the disaster.The pair filmed the first video just after hearing a loud crash from the bottom of the building, which startled some residents into coming out onto their balconies. Moments later, the couple recorded what appeared to be large amounts of water and debris pouring into the basement...
Posted by
Evie M.

A hiker is lost in First Landing State Park and a man hunt is underway

It seems the horrible news in Virginia Beach just keeps coming. There is not much about the story, which is breaking and still unraveling, according to Virginia Beach news sources like Wavy.com, but what we do know is distressing enough. The most recent update informs us that as of 10 p.m. tonight, Virginia Beach EMS, the Navy and fire teams were dispatched to search for a lost hiker in First Landing State Park.