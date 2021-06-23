Stay safe in the summer heat with these hydration tips

I am a coffee addict. Black. No cream. No sugar. Bold. Decaf is not real coffee. It started in the 80’s while I was attending Brescia. Those 8 a.m. classes had me sliding in sideways to the Pinocchio’s café on campus just in time to grab a drink and make it to class. Survival. Fast forward to my mid-50’s and it’s so bad that if I run out of coffee, I’d rather make a trip to any store that’s open at midnight just to make sure I don’t fret overnight about not having any in the morning! Have a headache, grab a coffee. 3 p.m. drag, grab a coffee. Can’t get warm, grab a coffee! I felt triumphant against all the naysayers when they started touting all the benefits of coffee … until I was told I was dehydrated. What?! I drink all day – coffee, tea, soda, Kool-Aid!