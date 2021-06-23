Jake Paul open to future boxing match against Canelo Alvarez: “The sky is the limit”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted after Anderson Silva emerged victorious in his boxing match with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The 46-year-old Silva defeated Chavez Jr. by split decision on Saturday night in his first boxing match since 2006. It was an impressive showing by “The Spider,” who showed that he still has the reflexes and punching skills this late into his combat sports career. It was a big win for Silva, who by beating Chavez Jr. could potentially set himself up for other big paydays in the world of boxing going forward. Even during his UFC run, Silva made no secret of his desire to step back into the boxing ring, and now that he’s a free agent and able to fight anywhere in the world, there will likely be more suitors for him going forward.