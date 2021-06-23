Jake Paul open to future boxing match against Canelo Alvarez: “The sky is the limit”
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he is open to a future boxing match against pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez. Paul is set to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in the biggest fight of his young boxing career to date. After beating Ben Askren in his last fight, Paul’s stardom has exploded in the combat sports world and he has become the biggest target for a number of MMA fighters and boxers just because of the big payday that fighting Paul brings. Paul has been quite successful so far in the ring with three straight wins and his hope is to keep winning fights and challenge the best boxers in the world.www.bjpenn.com