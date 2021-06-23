5 Reasons to Keep Traditional Media In The Mix

Authenticity is perhaps one of the most overused buzzwords in our industry. And unfortunately, with overuse, there often comes a loss of meaning and value. But the reality is that authenticity has never been more significant to today’s relationships – our relationships with one another, with brands and businesses, and with our own communities of influential people in our lives. Particularly over the last year as we’ve all dealt with our personal experiences related to the global pandemic, we now crave what’s “real” more than ever, and we’re also better at and more critical in evaluating what doesn’t feel real or seem to fit within our values.