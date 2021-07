There were “two things that struck” costume designer Emma Potter about the “Perry Mason” reboot on HBO, she reveals in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby about working on the Los Angeles period piece (watch the video above). She continues, “This idea that he’s somewhat disheveled all the time was something that I was interested in and also the idea that the city really needed to be its own character and we would need to go in with these background moments and really kind of pick out people and pay attention to them in almost a heightened way, so that you could go through and see what this person is that’s walking by on the street or in the crowd at the courtroom and get a sense of who they are, where they’re from and why they might have ended up here.”