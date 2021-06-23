Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Floral Guru Shane Friesenhahn Finds a Stylish Home in Downtown Dallas

By Caitlin Clark
papercitymag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Friesenhahn, the Dallas-based floral artists behind The Botanical Mix. Dallas artist and designer Shane Friesenhahn has mastered the art of making beautiful things. His works feature crystals, the occasional flight of preserved butterflies, and other natural wonders, but the heart of each project is always the florals. Friesenhahn has long been a source for unique arrangements that elevate the art of the flower display. And though you can find him online and on Instagram, where thousands of followers have flocked, Friesenhahn has yet to have a specific Dallas destination to call home. Until now.

www.papercitymag.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Dallas#Guru#Handmade Jewelry#Botanical Mix#Fitish#Jugar N Spice#The Thompson Dallas#Thebotanicalmix Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Instagram
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...