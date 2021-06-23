Floral Guru Shane Friesenhahn Finds a Stylish Home in Downtown Dallas

Shane Friesenhahn, the Dallas-based floral artists behind The Botanical Mix. Dallas artist and designer Shane Friesenhahn has mastered the art of making beautiful things. His works feature crystals, the occasional flight of preserved butterflies, and other natural wonders, but the heart of each project is always the florals. Friesenhahn has long been a source for unique arrangements that elevate the art of the flower display. And though you can find him online and on Instagram, where thousands of followers have flocked, Friesenhahn has yet to have a specific Dallas destination to call home. Until now.