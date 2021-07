“I am learning that I can be absolutely fine without anybody, just me by myself. I'm learning to be happy just with me,” so says Cheryl, who, after a year’s break from social media to take time to be with her 4-year-old son, Bear, who she shares withLiam Payne, is back! The day before our interview, the former Girls Aloud singer posted on Instagram for the first time in over a year, “We back **all covid tested” and immediately garnered over 250,000 likes from her 3.5million followers, proving that the nation has indeed missed our favourite Geordie lass.