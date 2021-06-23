Drake Bell Pleads Guilty To Charges Of Attempted Child Endangerment, Disseminating Matter Harmful To Juveniles
Drake Bell has reportedly pleaded guilty to two charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. While he initially pleaded not guilty to both charges, he agreed to a plea and said he was guilty during his Wednesday, June 23, court hearing. Bell's plea comes after he was arrested and charged in Cleveland, Ohio, earlier this month over an incident that took place in December 2017.okmagazine.com