A look at recent news headlines continues to show the impact that ransomware has on our everyday life. Whether it be the attack on Colonial Pipeline which set off a potential gas-supply shortage or the attack on JBS, a meat packer, the news keeps coming. Last year in the U.S. alone, more than 100 federal, state, and local governments; 500 health-care centers; 1,600 educational organizations; and thousands of businesses were victims to ransomware. That’s according to “The State of Ransomware in the US: Report and Statistics 2020,” published by Emsisoft Malware Lab in January.