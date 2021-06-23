Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Working Wednesdays: Dozens of companies are looking to fill positions

By Ann McGill
live5news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to apply for jobs in several different industries. From family entertainment venues and schools, to a veterinary clinic and everything in between, dozens of companies are ready to put you to work. Companies include: Island Realty, Xfinity, SC Works Back to Work Job Fair, Skyzone Charleston, Kelly Education Services, Crescent Care Vet Clinic, Charleston Water System, Automation Personnel Services, Williamsburg County Government and Penske Truck Rental.

www.live5news.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Wednesdays#Island Realty#Xfinity#Skyzone Charleston#Kelly Education Services#Crescent Care Vet Clinic#Penske Truck Rental#Lowcountry#Roku Tv#Working Wednesdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...