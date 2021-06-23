Cortland man charged with rape in Cayuga County

A Cortland man was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Wednesday following an incident overnight in Moravia. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a reported rape at an undisclosed location in the town of Moravia at about 3:34 a.m. Detectives investigated and identified the suspect as Jordan Smith, 22, of 16 Pendleton St., Cortland. The sheriff's office said Smith had fled the scene before patrol officers arrived, but he was later found and taken into custody in the city of Cortland at 44 Rickard St.