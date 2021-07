We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Flushed, rosy cheeks is one wedding beauty trend we can't get enough of. Extra blush on your big day has been a popular look for years—largely due to Kate Middleton's wedding makeup. For her wedding to Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge rocked pink cheeks paired with a gray smokey eye. The look was both classic and on-trend. Plus, it perfectly complemented her glamorous wedding hairstyle (which involved a tiara Queen Elizabeth II lent to Middleton) and her custom Sarah Burton wedding dress. Despite being totally different from Meghan Markle's no-makeup makeup look, we're still swooning over Middleton's fresh-faced glow. If you're hoping to wear a similar look on your wedding day, we rounded up everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's wedding makeup.