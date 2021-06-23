Cancel
Lockheed Martin wins $4.9 billion contract to build advanced missile-warning satellites

By Samantha Mathewson
Space.com
 9 days ago
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $4.9 billion contract to build a triad of missile-warning satellites for the U.S. Space Force. The satellites will monitor Earth from the geosynchronous orbit, an orbit at the altitude of 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers), where satellites appear suspended above a certain spot on Earth. There, they will provide an initial warning of ballistic or tactical missiles launched from virtually anywhere in the world.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

